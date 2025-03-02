One dead in car fire after accident along Nicoll Highway

SINGAPORE: One person died after a car burst into flames following a crash along Nicoll Highway on Sunday (Mar 2).

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), the victim was trapped inside the vehicle.

SCDF said it was alerted to the incident at about 2.10pm along Nicoll Highway towards Guillemard Road, just before the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) entrance.

"Seven persons from other vehicles involved in the accident were assessed by SCDF," it said.

"Two were conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, while the rest declined medical transport."

Firefighters extinguished the fire using a water jet before discovering a person inside the burnt vehicle. The individual was then pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) posted an alert on social media platform X at 2.20pm on Sunday about an accident on KPE (towards TPE) at the Nicoll Highway Entrance, adding that the entrance to the highway was closed.

CNA has asked the police for further details.