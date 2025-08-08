A BlueSG-sized hole: Why some car-sharing firms are not filling the temporary point-to-point void

SINGAPORE: With BlueSG pausing its services, several major car-sharing firms told CNA they would not be filling the point-to-point void for now, although one did not rule out moving into that space in future.

Car-sharing operators GetGo and Tribecar said a point-to-point service would be operationally more challenging and that they are focusing on enhancing their current offerings, while Drive Lah said it is "possible" they may consider such a service in future.

BlueSG is suspending its operations from 11.59pm on Friday (Aug 8), in what it calls a “strategic pause” as it prepares for a relaunch next year.

The company is the only car-sharing platform that offers point-to-point services in Singapore. This allows users to pick up a car at one location and return it at another.

Experts said its move to suspend operations was likely influenced by losses caused by an ageing fleet.

OPERATIONALLY CHALLENGING

GetGo’s chief executive and co-founder Toh Ting Feng said a point-to-point car-sharing model would present "significant operational challenges".

“It requires a substantial investment in infrastructure, such as dedicated parking and charging stations across the island, and a complex logistical network to ensure vehicles are properly distributed and maintained,” he told CNA.

"Our current model, which focuses on a 'point A to A' service, is a strategic choice that allows us to provide a reliable and consistent experience for our users without these complexities."

GetGo said that since its launch in 2021, it has seen "sustainable growth" – from over 400 vehicles and 10,000 users, to around 3,000 cars and half a million users in three years.