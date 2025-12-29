Caregiver of elderly dementia patient stole S$10,000 with ATM card

SINGAPORE: A man who was a professional caregiver to two elderly patients admitted on Monday (Dec 29) to taking their bank cards and stealing from them.

Bernales Derwin Soria, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of theft against a vulnerable person and one count of cheating. Both charges were amalgamated.

Five other charges will also be considered at his sentencing next month.

Bernales, a Filipino national, was employed by Aseana Caregivers at the time of the offences.

VULNERABLE VICTIM

One of the victims was an 80-year-old man who suffered from dementia, vascular Parkinsonism and anxiety disorder.

The elderly man could not handle household expenses because he was unable to keep track of his money. Though able to move, he could not maintain personal hygiene and needed help to take medication.



Due to his mental condition, he was unable to protect himself from abuse or neglect and was considered a vulnerable adult under the law.

The victim's son engaged a caregiver for him and Bernales was assigned to him for several days in late March and early April.

As they spent long hours together, the victim became close to Bernales and trusted him enough to share personal grievances with him.

Bernales decided to memorise the victim's personal identification number for his ATM card, which he saw written on the back of the victim's phone.

He pocketed the victim's ATM card, which was left unattended, around Apr 27.

Bernales went on to make eight cash withdrawals amounting to S$10,000 (US$7,800) over six days.

He claimed to have used the money to rebuild his home in the Philippines, which was purportedly destroyed in a typhoon, said the prosecution.

The theft was discovered when the victim's son updated his bank book on Apr 1.

SECOND VICTIM

The second victim was a 75-year-old man who engaged Bernales to accompany him to hospital treatments from August to Sep 6.

During one of these trips, Bernales acquired the victim's credit card, which he said was given to him by a hospital employee.

He used the card to buy about S$1,800 worth of in-game credits for a mobile game after his own credit card was declined.

The second victim made a police report when he noticed the transactions on his credit card statements.

Bernales was arrested on Sep 10. He has not made any restitution.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Johan Tay sought a sentence of nine months and one week's jail to 10 months and three weeks' jail.

Theft is punishable with up to three years in jail, a fine or both penalties.

Cheating can be punished with up to 10 years in jail and a fine.

The maximum sentence is doubled when the charge is amalgamated or when the victim is a vulnerable person.