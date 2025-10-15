Consumer watchdog puts beauty chain on alert list after complaints; one customer allegedly charged S$370,000

SINGAPORE: Singapore's consumer watchdog on Wednesday (Oct 15) warned the public about a beauty chain after receiving dozens of complaints, including one case in which a customer was allegedly charged at least S$370,000 (US$286,000) for products and packages.

Between Aug 1, 2024, and Oct 14 this year, CASE received 53 complaints against DNA Brands Co, which operates beauty salons under the Beautique brand and retail stores under The Mineral Boutique brand, among others.

Most consumers said they were misled or pressured by sales assistants into purchasing excessive packages or products, involving a total amount of more than S$980,000, said CASE in a news release.

In half of the complaints, over S$10,000 was spent on packages and products. At least 40 per cent of the complainants were 60 years old and above.

Complaints against the Beautique brand involve its outlets in Ang Mo Kio, Orchard Plaza, The Centrepoint and Toa Payoh while those against The Mineral Boutique brand involve its outlets in NEX, Jewel and Wheelock Place, said CASE.

"CASE invited the company to sign a Voluntary Compliance Agreement to stop the unfair trade practices, but it declined," said CASE president Melvin Yong.

"CASE has referred the matter to the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore for investigation under the Consumer Protection (Fair Trading) Act."

"Unfair practices remain a persistent problem in the beauty industry."