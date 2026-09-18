CASE sees rise in complaints over pre-owned cars; mileage tampering among issues flagged

WHY MILEAGE MATTERS

To get a closer look at how used cars are bought and resold, CNA accompanied a car dealer – who asked to be identified only as M – to a closed-door inspection where dealers examine vehicles before bidding for them in an online auction.

Some of these cars are trade-ins from customers who buy new vehicles from authorised distributors.

At the inspection, dealers check the condition of the cars’ interiors, what is under the bonnet and their mileage – a key consideration as lower-mileage vehicles tend to attract more attention and sell faster.

One car that CNA saw had a recorded mileage of about 125,000km.

About three days after the auction, what appeared to be the same car was advertised on a popular car website with a mileage of 88,000km – roughly 37,000km lower.

The online listing carried the same Additional Registration Fee (ARF) and registration date as the car seen at the auction.

M said he had encountered similar discrepancies in the past and flagged them to the online platform carrying the advertisements.

According to him, the platform removed the mileage information from the listings and said it would monitor them.