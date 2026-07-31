Catalan leader looks to Singapore's housing model as he deepens Asia ties
Catalan President Salvador Illa says Singapore's public housing model offers lessons for Europe, as he seeks closer economic cooperation in logistics, technology, agri-food and air connectivity.
SINGAPORE: Catalan President Salvador Illa said Singapore's public housing model could offer lessons for Catalonia, the autonomous region in northeastern Spain, as his government seeks to tackle housing challenges.
Mr Illa was in Singapore this week as part of a five-day trip to Southeast Asia, which also included Vietnam, aimed at strengthening economic ties with the region.
During his visit, he met Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to discuss a range of topics, including public housing, port cooperation, artificial intelligence and air connectivity between Singapore and Barcelona.
Speaking to CNA’s Asia Tonight on Thursday (Jul 30), Mr Illa said Catalonia was looking closely at Singapore’s approach to public housing because of its strong track record in delivering affordable homes. He said he had discussed Singapore’s housing policies with Mr Wong and believes aspects of the model could be adapted for Catalonia.
The key takeaway was that housing should not be left entirely to market forces, Mr Illa said.
“We have a housing problem in Catalonia, in Spain, in Europe. I think the main lesson is that (housing) is something not to be left to the market, and that public intervention is sensible,” he added.
“The government must (work) to regulate and ensure that citizens can have affordable housing … because this is an essential public good.”
The two leaders also discussed strengthening collaboration between the ports of Singapore and Barcelona, promoting research and innovation and facilitating stronger business relationships between Singapore and Catalonia.
CATALONIA’S ASIA STRATEGY
The visit marks Mr Illa’s third trip to Asia since taking office in 2024, following visits last year to Japan, South Korea and China.
He described Asia as central to Catalonia's long-term economic strategy.
“The Catalan and the Spanish economy are performing well. But to keep performing well, we need to strengthen ties with Asia, where the future is built,” he added.
Before Singapore, Mr Illa visited Vietnam, where he met Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc and toured Catalan companies operating in the country.
The trip also saw the Barcelona Chamber of Commerce and its Vietnamese counterpart sign an agreement to boost bilateral trade and investment.
Separately, Catalonia's trade agency Accio signed a memorandum of understanding with Vietnam's National Innovation Centre to strengthen cooperation in technology and innovation.
PITCHING CATALONIA TO SG BUSINESSES
In Singapore, Mr Illa addressed business owners and senior executives at the Catalonia-Singapore Business Dialogue hosted by the Singapore Business Federation on Thursday.
He described Catalonia as one of Europe's leading economic and innovation hubs, highlighting its location as a strategic gateway to European and Mediterranean markets.
Catalonia plans to attract 6 billion euros (S$8.8 billion) in foreign investment, secure 600 projects and create 45,000 new jobs by 2030.
He identified logistics, healthcare, agri-food and technology as sectors where Singapore companies could find investment opportunities.
"We are not interested in quick wins," he said. "We want lasting, sound relationships."
He cited Singapore Airlines' direct link between Barcelona and Singapore as an example of the long-term partnerships Catalonia hopes to build.
The flag carrier announced in May that it would launch a five-times-weekly Singapore-Madrid service via Barcelona from Oct 26, increasing the number of weekly flights between Singapore and Barcelona from two to five.
Mr Illa said Barcelona is already well connected to cities across Europe, but the next step is to strengthen its air links with Asian counterparts.
“We need more connectivity with Asian cities. Barcelona wants to be a hub for Asia,” he added.
Beyond trade and investment, Mr Illa said Singapore offered broader lessons for Europe.
He said Singapore demonstrated that countries do not need to be large to be influential, while praising the nation’s multi-ethnic and multicultural society and calling its diversity a strength.
"In Europe, some people say that diversity makes you weaker. But here in Singapore, you see that's the other way around. It makes you stronger," he said.