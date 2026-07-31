Catalan leader looks to Singapore's housing model as he deepens Asia ties

SINGAPORE: Catalan President Salvador Illa said Singapore's public housing model could offer lessons for Catalonia, the autonomous region in northeastern Spain, as his government seeks to tackle housing challenges.

Mr Illa was in Singapore this week as part of a five-day trip to Southeast Asia, which also included Vietnam, aimed at strengthening economic ties with the region.

During his visit, he met Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to discuss a range of topics, including public housing, port cooperation, artificial intelligence and air connectivity between Singapore and Barcelona.

Speaking to CNA’s Asia Tonight on Thursday (Jul 30), Mr Illa said Catalonia was looking closely at Singapore’s approach to public housing because of its strong track record in delivering affordable homes. He said he had discussed Singapore’s housing policies with Mr Wong and believes aspects of the model could be adapted for Catalonia.

The key takeaway was that housing should not be left entirely to market forces, Mr Illa said.

“We have a housing problem in Catalonia, in Spain, in Europe. I think the main lesson is that (housing) is something not to be left to the market, and that public intervention is sensible,” he added.

“The government must (work) to regulate and ensure that citizens can have affordable housing … because this is an essential public good.”

The two leaders also discussed strengthening collaboration between the ports of Singapore and Barcelona, promoting research and innovation and facilitating stronger business relationships between Singapore and Catalonia.