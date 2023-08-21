Cathay Cineplex at Parkway Parade to close on Aug 27

SINGAPORE: Cathay Cineplex at Parkway Parade shopping centre will cease operations on Aug 27 – the company's third cinema closure in the last 14 months.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Aug 21), Cathay Cineplexes said that its five remaining outlets – Causeway Point, AMK Hub, Downtown East, West Mall and JEM – remain open.

A spokesperson for mm2 Asia, which owns Cathay Cineplexes, told CNA that no jobs will be affected by the closure of the Parkway Parade outlet.

"Staff will be reassigned to other Cathay Cineplexes outlets," the spokesperson said.

The decision to close the Parkway Parade outlet – which has been operating since 2017 and has seven halls – was part of the "group's strategy to right-size the cinema business in Singapore", the spokesperson added.

The Parkway Parade outlet will be the third Cathay Cineplex to shut its doors in the last 14 months. Its outlet at Cathay Building on Handy Road ceased operations on Jun 26 last year, while another outlet at Orchard Cineleisure closed in June this year.

Cathay Cineplex is set to open a new outlet at Century Square Mall in Tampines in the fourth quarter of this year.