Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Cathay Cineplex at Parkway Parade to close on Aug 27
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Cathay Cineplex at Parkway Parade to close on Aug 27

It will be the third Cathay Cineplex to shut in the last 14 months.

Cathay Cineplex at Parkway Parade to close on Aug 27

Parkway Parade shopping centre. (Photo: Facebook/Parkway Parade)

Yasmin Begum
Yasmin Begum
21 Aug 2023 05:05PM (Updated: 21 Aug 2023 05:18PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Cathay Cineplex at Parkway Parade shopping centre will cease operations on Aug 27 – the company's third cinema closure in the last 14 months.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Aug 21), Cathay Cineplexes said that its five remaining outlets – Causeway Point, AMK Hub, Downtown East, West Mall and JEM – remain open.

A spokesperson for mm2 Asia, which owns Cathay Cineplexes, told CNA that no jobs will be affected by the closure of the Parkway Parade outlet.

"Staff will be reassigned to other Cathay Cineplexes outlets," the spokesperson said.

The decision to close the Parkway Parade outlet – which has been operating since 2017 and has seven halls – was part of the "group's strategy to right-size the cinema business in Singapore", the spokesperson added.

The Parkway Parade outlet will be the third Cathay Cineplex to shut its doors in the last 14 months. Its outlet at Cathay Building on Handy Road ceased operations on Jun 26 last year, while another outlet at Orchard Cineleisure closed in June this year.

Cathay Cineplex is set to open a new outlet at Century Square Mall in Tampines in the fourth quarter of this year.

Related:

Source: CNA/yb(mi)

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.