NParks takes action against pet owners in 21 cases of cats, dogs falling from height

SINGAPORE: The National Parks Board (NParks) took action against pet owners in 21 cases of cats and dogs falling from height, in the first year since new rules for pet owners kicked in.
Of these, 19 involved cats and the remaining two were dogs, NParks said on Wednesday (Oct 15).
The licensing and control of cats and dogs rules kicked in on Sep 1, 2024, requiring pet owners to take reasonable steps to protect their pets and prevent them from being in places that expose them to the risk of falling from height.
This includes either from within the premises where they are being kept by the owner or elsewhere.
Depending on the facts of the case, pet owners may be handed letters of advisory, letters of warning, fines or prosecution, said NParks' group director Jessica Kwok in a media statement.
None of the 21 cases involved prosecution, Ms Kwok told reporters during a media briefing.
NParks received 61 reports of alleged cases of pets falling from height as of Aug 31 this year. Of these reports, no offence was found under the rules for around half of the cases.
These involved: community animals that have no owners for the rules to apply to; cats or dogs whose death or injury was likely not caused by falling from height; and cats or dogs with insufficient information to establish their ownership.
Another 11 cases, including one reported in a flat in Bedok last December, are still under investigation, Ms Kwok added.
High-rise syndrome in cats is when the felines fall from a height. They may suffer serious injuries such as broken bones and internal injuries.
As community cats live in the open and move about freely, they may face challenges such as living conditions that are not optimal.
"Compared to pet cats, they are also at greater risk of injuries or death from conflict with other animals, traffic accidents, falls from height or diseases," Ms Kwok noted.
Dogs are also at risk of falling from height if they are kept in premises that are not properly secured.
Ms Kwok cited an example of a recent case where a husky was confined to a service balcony on the 35th floor of a Housing and Development Board unit (HDB) in Toa Payoh.
NParks seized the dog and took it under its care, after concerns over the unsafe housing conditions and the dog's welfare.
The husky has since been put up for fostering, said Ms Kwok, adding that investigations are ongoing.
Recent cases of animals falling from height
NParks provided examples of fall-from-height cases where enforcement action was taken.
April 2025
- An injured pet cat was found at a void deck at Yishun Street 11. It was taken to a veterinary clinic and later died from its injuries.
- Following investigations, NParks found that the cat had likely fallen from height from a seventh-floor residential unit. While the cat’s owner had installed mesh on some of the living room windows, the kitchen windows were unmeshed.
- NParks concluded that the cat had likely fallen out of one of the unprotected openings in the unit.
- The pet owner was issued a letter of warning.
June 2025
- A pet dog was found dead at the ground level of a residential apartment in Marine Parade.
- Investigations revealed that the dog had likely fallen from a third-floor unit, where its owner had left it alone with the living room window open.
- Based on the investigation findings, NParks concluded that the dog had likely stepped onto a couch next to the open window and fallen out.
- The pet owner was issued a letter of warning.
June 2025
- A pet cat was found dead at the foot of a staircase at Yishun Street 51.
- As part of the investigations, NParks reviewed CCTV footage, spoke to the cat owner and relevant people who might have information on the case, and carried out a post-mortem examination on the carcass.
- It was found that while the house was meshed, the owner regularly allowed the cat to roam freely outside of the house.
- According to the findings of the post-mortem examination, the cat had a serious underlying chronic health condition and had injuries involving a few ribs and the lungs.
- There was no other overt evidence of fractures or trauma of the other bones, and no visible external injuries.
- NParks assessed that the cat had likely suffered injuries from an external traumatic incident, and a fall from height was a likely consideration.
- There was no evidence to suggest a deliberate act of animal cruelty, as there would likely be external signs of lesions.
- The pet owner was issued a letter of warning.
NParks reminded pet owners to be responsible and provide appropriate care throughout their pet’s lifetime.
They should secure their house to keep their pet cat or dog safely indoors and prevent them from escaping or falling from height.
Windows or gates should also be secured with mesh or grilles with small gaps to contain the pet indoors and prevent it from squeezing through.
"This not only ensures their safety and welfare, but also prevents disamenities to neighbours and the community," said Ms Kwok.
Pet owners are also required to microchip and license their pet cat or dog.
The Animal and Veterinary Service's (AVS) cat management framework, which also came into effect on Sep 1, 2024, makes it mandatory for all pet cats to be microchipped and licensed for traceability.
About 41,000 pet cats have been licensed since the start of the framework, AVS said in an update last month.
Cat owners must license their pet cats by Aug 31, 2026 and comply with the licensing rules.