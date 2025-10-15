NParks takes action against pet owners in 21 cases of cats, dogs falling from height

SINGAPORE: The National Parks Board (NParks) took action against pet owners in 21 cases of cats and dogs falling from height, in the first year since new rules for pet owners kicked in.

Of these, 19 involved cats and the remaining two were dogs, NParks said on Wednesday (Oct 15).

The licensing and control of cats and dogs rules kicked in on Sep 1, 2024, requiring pet owners to take reasonable steps to protect their pets and prevent them from being in places that expose them to the risk of falling from height.

This includes either from within the premises where they are being kept by the owner or elsewhere.

Depending on the facts of the case, pet owners may be handed letters of advisory, letters of warning, fines or prosecution, said NParks' group director Jessica Kwok in a media statement.

None of the 21 cases involved prosecution, Ms Kwok told reporters during a media briefing.