41,000 pet cats licensed since start of management scheme
The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) said its efforts over the next year will be more targeted to provide support for cat owners from lower-income households.
SINGAPORE: About 41,000 pet cats have been licensed since a cat management framework started a year ago, the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) said on Monday (Sep 1).
The new licensing scheme and programmes for pet and community cats under the framework kicked in on Sep 1, 2024. It was made mandatory for all pet cats to be microchipped and licensed for traceability.
Of the pet cats that have been licensed, about 95 per cent of them were sterilised, AVS said.
Over 41,500 people have completed the online pet ownership course, which is mandatory for first-time cat licence applicants.
In February, AVS announced that over 24,000 pet cats had been licensed since the start of the scheme.
AVS said in response to CNA queries that there has been a fall in the number of cat-related feedback cases, from more than 4,300 cases in 2019 to around 2,700 cases last year.
"We have made significant progress since we launched the cat management framework a year ago to enhance the health and welfare of our cats,” said Minister of State for National Development Alvin Tan.
“The response thus far has been encouraging, and we will continue to work with the community to support cat owners, and care for our community cats.”
More than 8,000 pet cats have been microchipped at 45 free microchipping and licensing drives organised by AVS since 2024.
Another 500 pet cats have been microchipped at similar sessions held in collaboration with veterinary clinics, AVS said.
The authority noted that over 1,600 community cats have gone through the Trap-Neuter-Rehome or Release-Manage programme as of end-February.
Rules under the cat licensing scheme
Cat owners must apply for a licence for their pet cats via AVS’ Pet Animal Licensing System (PALS). Licensing will be free during the transition period, which ends on Aug 31, 2026.
To apply for a licence, cat owners must first ensure their pets are microchipped by a licensed veterinarian. AVS also organises free microchipping and licensing drives islandwide.
All first-time cat owners must also complete a one-time free online pet ownership course.
It will be an offence to keep unlicensed pet cats from Sep 1, 2026.
After the transition period, a one-year licence for a sterilised cat will cost S$15 while the same licence for an unsterilised cat will be S$90.
The new framework allows for up to two cats in Housing and Development (HDB) flats. The limit for private residences is up to three cats or dogs, or a combination of both.
Owners must ensure their cats are kept in a safe environment and take reasonable steps to protect their cats from hazards.
When in public, cat owners must keep their pets under control by placing them in a carrier or using a harness.
MORE TARGETED EFFORTS
Moving forward, AVS' efforts will be more targeted to support cat owners from lower-income households through free microchipping drives and the AVS Pet Cat Sterilisation Support (PCCS) programme.
Over 1,300 pet cats from lower-income households have been sterilised and microchipped for free under this programme, which was launched on Sep 1 last year.
"Sterilisation offers health benefits for these cats such as reducing the risks of certain cancers and preventing womb infections," said AVS.
"Sterilisation also helps address downstream animal welfare issues and disamenities arising from the overpopulation of pet cats."
AVS will be targeting outreach efforts in areas with a higher volume of cat-related feedback, such as Marsiling, Lengkok Bahru and Outram, it added.
As part of the one-year anniversary of the cat management framework, AVS will be rolling out a series of events and activities in September.
There will be a free seminar on cat welfare and behaviour on Sep 10 at the Botanic Gardens, an event at Boon Lay Community Club on Sep 13 and 14, as well as "roving exhibitions and special programmes" at community spaces and selected public libraries.