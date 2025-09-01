41,000 pet cats licensed since start of management scheme

SINGAPORE: About 41,000 pet cats have been licensed since a cat management framework started a year ago, the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) said on Monday (Sep 1).

The new licensing scheme and programmes for pet and community cats under the framework kicked in on Sep 1, 2024. It was made mandatory for all pet cats to be microchipped and licensed for traceability.

Of the pet cats that have been licensed, about 95 per cent of them were sterilised, AVS said.

Over 41,500 people have completed the online pet ownership course, which is mandatory for first-time cat licence applicants.

In February, AVS announced that over 24,000 pet cats had been licensed since the start of the scheme.

AVS said in response to CNA queries that there has been a fall in the number of cat-related feedback cases, from more than 4,300 cases in 2019 to around 2,700 cases last year.

"We have made significant progress since we launched the cat management framework a year ago to enhance the health and welfare of our cats,” said Minister of State for National Development Alvin Tan.

“The response thus far has been encouraging, and we will continue to work with the community to support cat owners, and care for our community cats.”

More than 8,000 pet cats have been microchipped at 45 free microchipping and licensing drives organised by AVS since 2024.

Another 500 pet cats have been microchipped at similar sessions held in collaboration with veterinary clinics, AVS said.

The authority noted that over 1,600 community cats have gone through the Trap-Neuter-Rehome or Release-Manage programme as of end-February.