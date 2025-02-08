Over 24,000 pet cats licensed since start of scheme, authorities to ramp up free microchipping services

SINGAPORE: More than 24,000 pet cats have been licensed since new requirements kicked in on Sep 1, 2024, with a two-year transition period for owners to adjust to the changes.

Cat owners must license and microchip their pets by Aug 31, 2026.

First-time cat licence applicants are required to complete an online pet ownership course.

“As part of the cat-keeping rules, owners will need to ensure that their cats are kept in a safe environment and take reasonable steps to protect their cats from hazards, such as installing mesh or grilles to prevent the cats from roaming freely or falling from height,” the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) said on Saturday (Feb 8).

“AVS encourages cat owners to license their pet cats early for traceability and to safeguard animal health and welfare.”

Under the cat management framework that was rolled out last September, up to two cats are allowed in HDB flats.

The limit for private residences is up to three cats or dogs, or a combination of both.

Those with more cats than the limits are allowed to keep all their pet cats owned before Sep 1, 2024, if they license the animals within the transition period.

Licensing will be free during the two-year transition period.