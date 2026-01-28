Nipah virus: Singapore to conduct temperature screening at airport for flights from affected areas

SINGAPORE: Singapore will conduct temperature screening for travellers arriving on flights from areas where Nipah virus outbreaks have been reported, the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said on Wednesday (Jan 28).

This is one of six measures that will be implemented in the country as part of its initial response to the Nipah virus outbreak in West Bengal.

Singapore is closely monitoring the outbreak, which is the seventh in India since 2001, CDA said in a media release.

The transmission of the Nipah virus is mainly through exposure to bats and consumption of date palm sap or fruits contaminated by bats.

CDA said that ongoing bio-surveillance programmes, which have been monitoring Singapore's bat populations since 2011, have not detected the virus in the country.

"The outbreak in West Bengal, however, is reportedly between humans, with two cases so far," said CDA.

"Human-to-human transmission is rare but does occur," CDA added.

In the current outbreak, transmission was reported to be within hospitals. No sustained community transmission is currently reported.

In addition to the temperature screening, Singapore will also require medical practitioners and laboratories to notify CDA immediately of all confirmed and suspected cases of the virus.

CDA has also alerted hospitals and emergency departments to be vigilant for Nipah virus infections in patients with compatible symptoms and recent travel history to West Bengal, the agency said.

Health advisories will also be disseminated to travellers at points of entry to Singapore. They will instruct inbound travellers to seek medical attention if they are unwell after travel, and provide outbound travellers with health precautions they can take.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM), meanwhile, will step up surveillance of newly arrived migrant workers from South Asia and engage MOM primary care providers to increase vigilance.

Finally, CDA will reach out to their counterparts in South Asia to better understand the situation.

"Work is ongoing to establish a global platform for countries to report genome sequencing of detected cases," CDA added.

CDA said that it "stands ready to introduce additional public health measures" should new information emerge that indicates the outbreak poses an increased public health risk to Singapore.