Additional S$300 CDC vouchers, U-Save rebates for Singaporean households amid Middle East crisis

SINGAPORE: All Singaporean households will receive another S$300 (US$230) in Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers in January 2027, as part of a S$900 million support package to help manage cost pressures amid the Middle East crisis.

The additional vouchers come on top of the S$500 in CDC vouchers that were initially scheduled to be disbursed in January 2027 but brought forward to June.

The entire sum of S$800 in CDC vouchers will be valid until Dec 31, 2027. CDC vouchers can be used at more than 24,000 participating hawkers and heartland merchants, and at participating supermarkets.

Announcing the support package for households and businesses on Wednesday (Jul 29), Second Minister for Finance Jeffrey Siow said the vouchers are meant to help with daily expenses and to cushion the impact of inflation.

Apart from the CDC vouchers, Mr Siow also announced enhancements to the upcoming U-Save rebates to offset the cost of higher utility bills for most households, as well as more financial relief for lower-income families.