What we know about Kwek Leng Beng, his son Sherman Kwek and the battle for control of CDL

SINGAPORE: A battle for control between father and son is brewing in one of Singapore's biggest property developers.

Kwek Leng Beng, the executive chairman of City Developments Limited (CDL), is attempting to sack his son Sherman as group CEO. He has also filed a lawsuit over alleged governance lapses and an attempted power grab at the board level.

The Kwek clan is among Singapore's most recognisable business names, with the conglomerate spanning three generations.

Here's what we know about the family and their tussles.

THE KWEK BUSINESS EMPIRE

Kwek Leng Beng, 84, is the executive chairman of Hong Leong Group, a conglomerate founded by his late father Kwek Hong Png in 1941.

Hong Leong has core businesses in property development, hotels, financial services, as well as trade and industry. It acquired a controlling stake in CDL in 1972.

CDL was struggling financially in 1969 when Kwek Leng Beng suggested to his father to start building up their stake in the company.

Under their leadership, CDL turned profitable "through strategic diversification into investment properties", according to the company's website.

This began with the acquisition of Guan Realty (Private) Limited in 1972, which developed City Plaza, CDL’s first mixed-use development.

CDL later entered the hospitality market with a hotel-buying spree, starting with the acquisition of King’s Hotel (now Copthorne King’s Hotel Singapore) in 1980.

In 1995, CDL acquired the iconic Plaza Hotel New York from Donald Trump and purchased the Copthorne Hotel chain, adding more hotels in the UK, Germany and France.

Kwek Leng Beng's brother, Kwek Leng Joo, joined the company as a director in 1980 and helped to steer its strategic direction. He was also its deputy chairman until his death in 2015.

Kwek Leng Beng's cousin, Quek Leng Chan, runs the Hong Leong Group in Malaysia.