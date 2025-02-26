Power tussle at CDL sparks concerns over governance and share price volatility

SINGAPORE: A rare boardroom tussle that has escalated into a legal battle between father and son at City Developments (CDL) has stirred up concerns about the company's governance and future outlook.

All eyes are now on whether governance lapses have occurred at the property giant and how swiftly and transparently the company can resolve its internal discord, industry and corporate governance experts said.

WHAT HAPPENED

The power struggle within Singapore’s biggest property developer became public on Wednesday (Feb 26) when executive chairman Kwek Leng Beng issued a statement accusing his son, group CEO Sherman Kwek, of attempting a boardroom “coup”.

The senior Kwek alleged that his son and a group of directors bypassed CDL’s nomination committee to push through the appointment of new independent directors, subsequently making significant changes to board committees and governance.

In response, he has filed court papers to “restore corporate integrity” and intends to replace the CEO “at the appropriate time”.

CDL said Mr Sherman Kwek will remain as CEO until a formal board resolution is passed to change the company's leadership.

Trading of CDL shares was temporarily suspended due to the boardroom dispute, though business operations remain unaffected, a company spokesperson added.

In a separate statement, Mr Sherman Kwek described his father’s actions as "extreme" and asserted that the legal action was not authorised by the majority of the board.

He defended the new appointments, saying they were taken “to strengthen CDL’s board” and has “never been about ousting our esteemed chairman”. But the statement stopped short of addressing specific allegations, citing ongoing court proceedings.