CDL shares up more than 4% after Kwek Leng Beng drops lawsuit against son

SINGAPORE: Shares of City Developments (CDL) jumped on Thursday (Mar 13), a day after executive chairman Kwek Leng Beng said he was dropping the lawsuit against his son Sherman Kwek and a group of directors.

The counter rose 4.25 per cent or S$0.21 to S$5.15 by midday, slightly below its intra-day high of S$5.16, with about 3.4 million shares worth S$17.6 million having changed hands.

It outperformed the broader Straits Times Index, which dipped 0.1 per cent by the end of the morning trading session.

In a statement issued late on Wednesday, the senior Kwek said he will discontinue the lawsuit filed in late-February and continue his role as executive chairman. Mr Sherman Kwek will also continue as group CEO.

All the current directors will remain on the CDL board, he added.

The senior Kwek also said all CDL board members have agreed to “put aside their differences” for the greater good of the company and its stakeholders.