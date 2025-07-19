Cement truck overturns in Chinatown; driver taken to hospital

SINGAPORE: A man was taken to hospital after the cement truck he was driving overturned along a road in Chinatown on Saturday (Jul 19).
The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at 5pm.
The cement truck had "self-skidded" along Eu Tong Sen Street towards Hill Street, said the police.
The 52-year-old driver, who was conscious, was sent to Singapore General Hospital.
The man is also assisting with investigations, which are ongoing, said the police.
In May, more than 80 heavy vehicle drivers were handed summonses for various traffic offences, including speeding, using mobile devices while driving or failing to display speed limiter labels visibly.