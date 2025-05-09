87 traffic summonses issued during three-day crackdown on errant heavy vehicle drivers

SINGAPORE: A total of 87 summonses were issued to errant heavy vehicle drivers for various traffic offences in a three-day enforcement operation, the police said on Friday (May 9).

During the operation from May 5 to May 7 by the traffic police and Land Transport Authority (LTA), 192 heavy vehicles were stopped for checks.

Summonses were given for offences ranging from speeding and using mobile devices while driving, to failing to keep left and failing to display speed limiter labels visibly.

There were also 94 LTA-related violations, such as excluded vehicles travelling on expressways without a permit and overloaded vehicles.

LACK OF SPEED LIMITER LABELS A CONCERN

During the last leg of the enforcement blitz on Wednesday, members of the media got an up-close look at the operation.

Standing by a road in Tuas, officers monitored heavy vehicles and signalled drivers to stop at the side for inspection.

CNA witnessed two drivers being issued summonses for not displaying speed limiter labels at the top right of the vehicles' windscreens.