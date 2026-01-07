Part of Centrepoint mall up for en bloc sale

The guide price translates to S$2,709 per square foot per plot ratio, after factoring in the land betterment charge of S$260 million for topping up the land tenure to a fresh 99-year lease.

The property at 176A Orchard Road has 52 years remaining on its lease, a site area of approximately 44,700 sq ft and a gross floor area of 250,320 sq ft.

The site is currently zoned for commercial use under the 2025 Master Plan and has a gross plot ratio of 5.6 and a height control of up to 10 storeys.

"Developers have been bidding aggressively for government land sale sites and some of these will be keen to buy a part of The Centrepoint," said Jeremy Lake, managing director of Investment Sales and Capital Markets at Savills.