Part of Centrepoint mall up for en bloc sale
SINGAPORE: A portion of The Centrepoint, one of Orchard Road’s most iconic malls, has been put up for collective sale at a guide price of S$418 million, its marketing agent Savills Singapore said on Wednesday (Jan 7).
The offering comprises 132 leasehold strata units, including 66 residential units and 66 retail units. The remaining 151 retail units, including those on the front facade of The Centrepoint, which faces Orchard Road, will not be part of the tender.
The guide price translates to S$2,709 per square foot per plot ratio, after factoring in the land betterment charge of S$260 million for topping up the land tenure to a fresh 99-year lease.
The property at 176A Orchard Road has 52 years remaining on its lease, a site area of approximately 44,700 sq ft and a gross floor area of 250,320 sq ft.
The site is currently zoned for commercial use under the 2025 Master Plan and has a gross plot ratio of 5.6 and a height control of up to 10 storeys.
"Developers have been bidding aggressively for government land sale sites and some of these will be keen to buy a part of The Centrepoint," said Jeremy Lake, managing director of Investment Sales and Capital Markets at Savills.
The Centrepoint has direct access to Somerset MRT station and is located near the Central Business District and Marina Bay.
The public tender will launch on Jan 7 and close on Feb 26, 2026, at 3pm.
The Centrepoint opened in 1983 as Centrepoint. In its heyday, teenagers - coined "Centrepoint Kids" - gathered in droves at the mall. A fifth-storey corridor at the mall was also a hotspot for breakdancers.
The complex housed several well-known local brands, including Cold Storage and Robinsons, both of which have since exited the mall.
The mall underwent several major revamps, the last in 2015.