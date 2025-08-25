Chan Chun Sing to make first visit to Malaysia as defence minister from Aug 25 to 26

SINGAPORE: Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing will make a two-day introductory visit to Malaysia from Aug 25 to 26.

Mr Chan will meet Malaysian counterpart Mohamed Khaled Nordin, as well as other members of the Malaysian leadership, Singapore's Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Monday (Aug 25).

He will witness the signing of the Arrangement for Mutual Submarine Rescue Support and Cooperation between the Republic of Singapore Navy and the Royal Malaysian Navy.

Mr Chan will also deliver a keynote address at the PUSPAHANAS, a centre for defence studies under Malaysia's Ministry of Defence.

"Mr Chan’s visit underscores the warm and longstanding bilateral defence relationship between Singapore and Malaysia," said MINDEF.

The ministry added he will be accompanied by Chief of Navy Rear Admiral Sean Wat and other MINDEF officials on this trip.