Man arrested for allegedly molesting child at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: A 46-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (Dec 9) for allegedly molesting a child in the departure transit area of Changi Airport.

The police said in a news release that preliminary investigations revealed the American man allegedly molested a six-year-old girl at about 4.55pm on Tuesday.

The child had been sleeping on a bench next to her mother in the departure transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 3.

“When the girl’s mother woke up and noticed the man’s presence and actions, she immediately confronted him. The man then walked away from the scene. The girl’s mother subsequently alerted the police,” the police said on Wednesday.

With the aid of footage from CCTV cameras, officers from the Airport Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him within four hours of receiving the report.

He will be charged in court on Thursday with the offence of using criminal force to a person with intent to outrage modesty.

The offence carries a punishment of up to five years imprisonment, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments.

