MRT at Changi Airport T5 to be an interchange station linking TEL and CRL

SINGAPORE: A new MRT station at Changi Airport Terminal 5 will serve as an interchange station connecting the airport to the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) and Cross Island Line (CRL).

The new station will be part of the Thomson-East Coast Line extension (TELe), which will provide a direct rail link between Changi Airport and the city centre, to areas such as Gardens by the Bay, Maxwell and Orchard.

Via the CRL, Changi Airport will be connected to neighbourhoods such as Ang Mo Kio, Hougang, Punggol and Clementi.

"This will significantly improve travel convenience and shorten travel times," the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a media release on Friday (Jul 25).

"For example, a commuter travelling from Changi Airport to Ang Mo Kio via the CRL would take around 45 minutes, saving up to 15 minutes of travelling time compared to 60 minutes today."

It was previously announced that an extension to connect the TEL to Changi Airport will be completed in the mid-2030s, together with the opening of Terminal 5. The CRL would also be extended to serve Changi Airport.

LTA on Friday formally announced the interchange station, indicating that Changi Airport will be the first station on the eastern end of the CRL.