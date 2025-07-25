MRT at Changi Airport T5 to be an interchange station linking TEL and CRL
The station at Terminal 5 will be the first station on the eastern end of the Cross Island Line.
SINGAPORE: A new MRT station at Changi Airport Terminal 5 will serve as an interchange station connecting the airport to the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) and Cross Island Line (CRL).
The new station will be part of the Thomson-East Coast Line extension (TELe), which will provide a direct rail link between Changi Airport and the city centre, to areas such as Gardens by the Bay, Maxwell and Orchard.
Via the CRL, Changi Airport will be connected to neighbourhoods such as Ang Mo Kio, Hougang, Punggol and Clementi.
"This will significantly improve travel convenience and shorten travel times," the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a media release on Friday (Jul 25).
"For example, a commuter travelling from Changi Airport to Ang Mo Kio via the CRL would take around 45 minutes, saving up to 15 minutes of travelling time compared to 60 minutes today."
It was previously announced that an extension to connect the TEL to Changi Airport will be completed in the mid-2030s, together with the opening of Terminal 5. The CRL would also be extended to serve Changi Airport.
LTA on Friday formally announced the interchange station, indicating that Changi Airport will be the first station on the eastern end of the CRL.
T5, which broke ground in May, is scheduled for completion in the mid-2030s, enabling Changi Airport to serve about 50 million more passengers annually.
The terminal will house a dedicated ground transportation centre - integrating train, bus, taxi and other transport services in one location.
CONVERTING EWL STATIONS
As part of the extended plans for the TEL and CRL, it was previously announced that three East-West Line stations - Tanah Merah, Expo and Changi Airport - will be converted into TEL stations.
Preparatory works to modify Tanah Merah station into an interchange station between the EWL and the TEL have been ongoing since 2016, said LTA. These included building new viaducts, adding a new platform and expanding the concourse area.
The modification works at Tanah Merah station will be completed by the end of 2025.
Next, LTA will carry out systems integration works at Tanah Merah, Expo and Changi Airport MRT stations to convert them into TEL stations.
These works include changes to the signalling, communications, controls, power supply systems, platform screen doors and tracks.
"Converting existing rail stations from one line to another requires extensive modifications and careful planning to ensure compatibility with different train systems and operations," said LTA.
"To facilitate these station modification and systems integration works, train service adjustments will be required along select stretches of the EWL near these stations."
LTA said it will announce details of the train service adjustments later.