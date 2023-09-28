More automated systems, new dining options at Singapore’s Changi Airport Terminal 2

SINGAPORE: More automated check-in kiosks and bag drop machines, as well as new dining options and amenities, will be available at the reopened Changi Airport Terminal 2.

Operations at the terminal's northern wing started on Thursday (Sep 28), Changi Airport Group (CAG) said in a media release. Terminal 2 will fully reopen by the end of October.

Terminal 2 has been undergoing three-and-a-half years of engineering works to extend the life of critical systems and expansion works to add 15,500 sq m to the building.

The expansion project will raise Terminal 2's capacity by 5 million to 28 million passengers a year. This will bring Changi Airport's overall capacity to 90 million passengers a year, CAG said on Thursday.

“This boost in capacity is timely as air travel in Changi Airport continues to recover. Passenger traffic at Changi Airport for August 2023 was about 87 per cent of pre-COVID levels,” it added.