Inmates celebrate Father’s Day with their children in largest family reunion at Changi Prison since pandemic
The prison service said such family bonding initiatives are key in building support and reducing recidivism rates.
SINGAPORE: It has been four months since one inmate at Changi Prison Complex, who wanted to be known only as "Daniel", held his daughter.
But on Sunday (Jun 18), the former musician got to spend two hours with her during a Father’s Day celebration organised by the Singapore Prison Service (SPS).
“It’s been years since I’ve been separated from my daughter. (These events are) the closest I can get to her. So they are quite special to me,” said Daniel, who has been serving his sentence for about seven years.
“Such programmes are a good way for a father like me to get some personal space with her, to get this kind of bond with her.”
His seven-year-old daughter has been staying in a foster home since Daniel lost his wife to cancer, making such family time is even more precious.
“(Father’s Day is) so overwhelming. Not only I look forward to such programmes, my fellow inmates (also) enjoy it.”
Like Daniel, one in five inmates at the prison complex have children aged 18 and below.
BIGGEST REUNION SINCE COVID-19
From behind prison walls, about 50 inmates marked the occasion with their children held in sessions over the course of the June school holidays.
They participated in piggyback races, built plastic cup pyramids, and shared snacks.
It was the largest reunion for the incarcerated since family bonding sessions returned in June last year after the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, the children also prepared heartfelt messages as a surprise for their fathers.
During one arts and craft activity, the fathers wrote and drew on half a paper heart, while their children decorated the other half, before putting them together.
Daniel adorned his side of the heart with flowers and rainbows with the words “Love of my Life”, the title of a haunting song of heartbreak from British rock band Queen.
“I dedicated that song title to my daughter because she is the love of my life,” he said.
“I'm going through difficult times. But at the same time I appreciate that the prison has supported me. And I know that my daughter is well taken care of.”
PRECIOUS FAMILY TIME
Programmes such as Sunday’s event that allow inmates to bond with their loved ones are valuable and highly-anticipated affairs, said organisers.
The SPS partners The Salvation Army to hold them four times a year. The social service agency provides volunteers, and plans and hosts the activities.
There are also briefing sessions to help inmates overcome their anxieties over how to engage their children after not seeing them for a period of time.
SPS said such initiatives are key in building family support and keeping inmates out of trouble after their release.
“These programmes will not only help the inmates increase their knowledge and skills. They also help them build confidence, and maintain and build stronger relationships with their family members,” said Assistant Superintendent Chua Shi Qin of SPS’ Rehabilitation and Reintegration Division.
“This relationship will continue to help the inmates when they reintegrate back into the society. Strengthened relationships will (also reduce recidivism rates).”
For Daniel, he will be counting down the days until he can bring his daughter home, and celebrate his first Father's Day outside prison walls.
“My daughter said that when I'm back home, not only will I be free but she will also be free,” he said.
“I think I understand what she means. She means that she will be free to be with her dad, and do things together.”