Inmates celebrate Father’s Day with their children in largest family reunion at Changi Prison since pandemic

SINGAPORE: It has been four months since one inmate at Changi Prison Complex, who wanted to be known only as "Daniel", held his daughter.

But on Sunday (Jun 18), the former musician got to spend two hours with her during a Father’s Day celebration organised by the Singapore Prison Service (SPS).

“It’s been years since I’ve been separated from my daughter. (These events are) the closest I can get to her. So they are quite special to me,” said Daniel, who has been serving his sentence for about seven years.

“Such programmes are a good way for a father like me to get some personal space with her, to get this kind of bond with her.”

His seven-year-old daughter has been staying in a foster home since Daniel lost his wife to cancer, making such family time is even more precious.

“(Father’s Day is) so overwhelming. Not only I look forward to such programmes, my fellow inmates (also) enjoy it.”

Like Daniel, one in five inmates at the prison complex have children aged 18 and below.