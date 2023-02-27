ChatGPT in education: How can schools and teachers in Singapore strike a balance?

SINGAPORE: The sudden arrival of ChatGPT has sent schools and teachers scrambling to find ways to manage the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in classrooms.

While a number of schools across the world have banned chatbots, many education institutions in Singapore have said they are learning to coexist with these AI tools.

Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and Singapore Management University (SMU) told CNA that they are open to teachers and students using AI-powered technology for learning, but are cautious about the tools being misused.

“We believe that AI tools are here to stay and will be increasingly present in our everyday lives,” said an SMU spokesperson.

“Our response is not to shy away from them, but to assess how we can harness the best of what AI tools can offer, and at the same time adapt the way we teach and conduct assessments to prevent misuse.”

“The university does not prohibit the use of AI tools altogether. Instructors may permit students to use these tools, so long as it supports students’ fair, honest, and diligent pursuit of knowledge.”

The universities said they are in the process of putting together a framework for managing the use of AI tools, which includes educating students on utilising the technology purely as a learning aid, and providing support for instructors.

An NTU spokesperson said: “We are looking into how we can equip our students with the skills to make use of such technological aids in creative, critical, and ethical ways, while making sure students continue to develop the necessary critical cognitive skills.”