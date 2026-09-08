Singapore open to considering chemical castration for sex offenders if proven effective: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: Singapore remains open to considering chemical castration as a measure to tackle sex crimes if there is clear evidence that it is effective in reducing crime, Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said on Tuesday (Sep 8).

However, the evidence so far is inconclusive, he said in a written parliamentary reply.

"We remain open to considering measures including pharmacological anti-androgen treatments, also known as chemical castrations, if it is clear that such measures are effective in bringing down crime rates. So far, the evidence is not conclusive on that," said Mr Shanmugam.

Mr Shanmugam, who is also the Coordinating Minister for National Security, was responding to a question from MP Gerald Giam (WP-Aljunied) on whether the Ministry of Home Affairs had evaluated such treatments or a sex offender register as additional measures to deter crime and reduce reoffending.

Mr Giam also asked whether statutory penalties for major sexual offences against children and young people would be reviewed in light of recent increases in reported cases.

In response, Mr Shanmugam said that the government takes a serious view of sexual crimes and imposes stiff penalties, particularly when the victims are minors.

Rape, or penetrative sexual assault, involving a minor under the age of 14 without consent carries a mandatory jail term of at least eight years and up to 20 years, with minimum 12 strokes of the cane.

Outrage of modesty against a minor under the age of 14 is punishable with up to five years’ jail, fine and caning.

If the minor is hurt or restrained during the offence, the offender faces a mandatory minimum jail term of three years, which may extend up to 10 years, and mandatory caning.

"These are heavy penalties, which send a strong signal to deter such offences," he said.

Mr Shanmugam also pointed to legislative amendments over the years, including the Sentence for Enhanced Public Protection (SEPP), which commenced on Jul 31, 2026.

Under the SEPP, offenders who have committed serious violent or sexual offences and who pose a substantial risk of reoffending will be detained for a minimum term of between five and 20 years, as determined by the court, and will only be released if the Minister for Home Affairs assess that person no longer poses a threat to the public.

SEX OFFENDER REGISTER

Responding directly to Mr Giam’s question of a sex offender register, Mr Shanmugam said that the police already maintain a non-public record of people convicted of serious offences, including sexual offences.

The records are shared with selected agencies, including the Ministry of Social and Family Development and the Ministry of Education, when screening people who apply for roles involving sustained contact with children and young people.

“This approach balances the need to safeguard our children and the rehabilitation and reintegration efforts of ex-offenders,” Mr Shanmugam said.

He added that the government has been considering expanding such screening to cover more types of roles involving contact with children and young people.

This includes considering whether voluntary screening could be introduced for unregulated sectors, Mr Shanmugam said, adding that the government will share more details when ready.