Law Society president asks vice-president to resign after comments on rape case draw condemnation
Mr Chia Boon Teck's LinkedIn post about a Wah!Banana actor convicted of rape has led to calls for him to resign as Law Society's vice-president.
SINGAPORE: Lawyer Chia Boon Teck has been asked by the president of the Law Society of Singapore to resign as its vice-president and as a council member after his comments on a recent rape case sparked condemnation.
"The comments and views in Mr Chia Boon Teck's LinkedIn post are unacceptable," Law Society president Lisa Sam said in a statement on Tuesday (Mar 25).
"The victim's morality should not have been questioned in this manner. Such comments and views are also inimical for a person in a position of leadership to espouse."
Mr Chia had posted on LinkedIn about the case of a former Wah!Banana actor Lev Panfilov, was convicted last Friday of rape, sexual assault by penetration and molest, all involving the same female victim.
In his post, Mr Chia appeared to question the victim’s actions during the offences.
His comments were widely seen as victim-shaming, drawing sharp criticism from members of the legal fraternity, advocacy group AWARE, as well as Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam.
Mr Chia is the co-managing director of law firm Chia Wong Chambers. According to his profile on his firm's website, he has been the vice-president of the Law Society since August 2023 and was its treasurer prior to that.
The Law Society represents lawyers and maintains standards of the profession in Singapore. Ms Sam was elected president of the society in November 2024. She is the managing partner of Lisa Sam and Company, which she started in 2004.
In a statement on Monday, the Law Society said that Mr Chia's comments "were not made on behalf of, and do not represent the views of the Law Society".
CALLS TO RESIGN
Mr Chia's comments in the now-deleted LinkedIn post also led to calls for him to resign from other lawyers. His profile is no longer available on the social media platform.
Stefanie Yuen Thio, a joint managing partner at TSMP Law Corporation, stated that the issue went beyond "just comment on a criminal case".
"I'm appalled at this attitude from an individual who holds the office of a leader of the Bar. I invite him to explain himself to the legal fraternity – both men and women. Absent an acceptable explanation, he should step down from the Council of the Law Society," Mr Thio said.
Prominent lawyers, including criminal lawyer Shashi Nathan from Withers KhattarWong, have echoed similar sentiments. Others, including litigator Clarence Lun from Fervent Chambers, have called for Mr Chia to step down from his Law Society post.
In a Facebook post on Monday, Mr Shanmugam rebuked Mr Chia and said he was "surprised" by his comments.
The minister pointed out that Mr Chia was suggesting that the victim in Panfilov's case “should not be believed” even though the High Court had found the victim “an unusually convincing witness”, whose evidence was “internally and externally consistent”.
While the minister acknowledged Mr Chia had “expressed his personal views”, he also noted his institutional position at the Law Society.
Mr Shanmugam said: “My concern is that some people might actually think that the views he has expressed indicate the norms in Singapore. And I worry what impact his statement may have on other victims.”
He added that lawyers, particularly those in senior positions, have to be mindful when making statements that “minimise or dismiss victims’ concerns”, as that can have a "disproportionate impact on others" who may then not be willing to report what happened to them.
“Shaming and blaming victims steps over the line. And misogyny should have no place in our society,” the minister added.
In response to CNA's queries, Mr Chia said on Monday: "As a criminal lawyer, my intent was not to cast blame on any party, but to highlight the importance of situational awareness – both to guard against being assaulted and to avoid actions that could later be misconstrued.
"My comments were meant to encourage reflection on how individuals can better protect themselves in social situations. This is not about shifting responsibility but about understanding real-world risks."