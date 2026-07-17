Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon to retire after more than 14 years of service

SINGAPORE: Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon will retire on Feb 26, 2027 after more than 14 years of service in the role, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Friday (Jul 17).

The 64-year-old will be succeeded by Justice Sushil Sukumaran Nair, Justice of the Court of Appeal of the Supreme Court, who will be the fifth Chief Justice of Singapore.

“Since his appointment as Chief Justice on Nov 6, 2012, Chief Justice Menon has led the Singapore Judiciary through a period of significant transformation,” said PMO.

“The Judiciary strengthened its institutional foundations, modernised the administration of justice, improved access to justice, and reinforced public confidence in the rule of law.”

Chief Justice Menon also oversaw major reforms to strengthen the Courts’ capabilities, including its digital transformation and the establishment of the Appellate Division of the High Court to enable appeals to be heard and resolved more efficiently, said PMO.

“He also played a key role in developing the Singapore International Commercial Court and its International Committee, strengthening Singapore's position as a trusted centre for international dispute resolution.”

Under his leadership, the Family Justice Courts and the Youth Courts also “embraced a therapeutic justice approach, transforming the way family and youth cases are heard and resolved”, said PMO.

“By bringing together judges and counsellors in multidisciplinary teams, the Courts have been better able to address the underlying causes of conflict, while delivering fair and effective outcomes.”

PMO added that throughout Chief Justice Menon’s tenure, he has placed strong emphasis on judicial excellence, integrity and continuous learning, including establishing the Singapore Judicial College as the cornerstone of judicial education to strengthen professional development across the Judiciary.

“Chief Justice Menon has served Singapore with distinction over the past 14 years. Under his leadership, our Judiciary has earned the confidence of Singaporeans and the respect of the international legal community. I thank him for his exceptional service," said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

"I am confident that Justice Sushil Nair will build on these strong foundations and continue to uphold the excellence, integrity and independence of our Judiciary."

Justice Nair joined the Bench as Judicial Commissioner on Apr 1, 2025 and was subsequently appointed as a High Court Judge. On Jun 15, he was appointed as a Justice of the Court of Appeal.

Before joining the Judiciary, he had a distinguished 35-year legal career, serving as deputy chief executive officer of Drew & Napier LLC, and head of its corporate restructuring and workouts practice group. He is widely recognised as a leading authority on complex commercial and cross-border cases in the Asia-Pacific.

Beyond legal practice, Justice Nair has also made significant contributions in public service.

He received the Friends of Ministry of Culture, Community & Youth (MCCY) Award in 2022 for his role in the team that negotiated the takeover of the Singapore Sports Hub by Sport Singapore.

In 2023, he was awarded Singapore’s Public Service Star (COVID-19) for his contributions to the conceptualisation of Singapore's COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Bill, which provided critical relief to businesses and individuals impacted by the pandemic.