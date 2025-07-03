Families with eligible children to get S$500 in Child LifeSG credits in July

SINGAPORE: Families with eligible children will get S$500 (US$393) in Child LifeSG credits later this month, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) jointly said on Thursday (Jul 3).

Those with older children will also get S$500 in top-ups to their Edusave or Post-Secondary Education accounts in July, the ministries added. These one-off support measures were first announced in February's Budget speech by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to support families with children in managing their child-raising costs.

CHILD LIFESG CREDITS

The Child LifeSG credits for children born between 2013 and 2024 are set to be disbursed during the week starting from Jul 7, while for those born this year, the expected disbursement is in April 2026.

More than 450,000 children are expected to benefit from the credits, said the ministries.

They can be used at both physical and online merchants for household expenses such as groceries, pharmacy items, utilities and transportation, and these merchants must accept payment via PayNow UEN QR and/or NETS QR.

The Child Development Account trustee of each eligible child will automatically receive the credits and will be able to access them through a digital wallet in the LifeSG app.

No application is required, both ministries added.

Recipients will be notified via SMS once the credits have been added to their digital wallet in the app.

These messages will only be sent from gov.sg and only include information regarding the status of disbursements. Those receiving them will not be asked to reply to the SMS, click on links, or provide information to the sender.