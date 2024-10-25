‘It could have been my child’: Bangladeshi lorry driver one of two foreign workers awarded for rescuing boy from window ledge

When there was no response, the 34-year-old went to an adjacent stairwell from which he tried to climb out onto the ledge to reach the boy. However he was not able to, partly as his movement was restricted by the jeans he was wearing.

Mr Jahir then went back down to the ground floor, where he continued figuring out how to save the boy. At that moment, Mr Sa Thu Ya Aung appeared at the scene.

The 26-year-old, who works as a painter, was on his way from his dormitory in Woodlands to church when he noticed the commotion.

“I was waiting for my friends at Sembawang MRT when I saw a lot of people at the block, so I went over to see what was happening,” said Mr Sa Thu Ya Aung through a translator. He has worked in Singapore for a year and three months.

Mr Jahir sought his help to get up to the third-floor ledge to rescue the boy, who they said stood motionless and frozen with fear.

Despite the language barrier between them, the duo worked together, climbing out over the parapet on the second floor before Mr Jahir hoisted Mr Sa Thu Ya Aung up to the next level, as Mr Sa Thu Ya Aung was smaller in size and could fit onto the narrow ledge.

Mr Jahir stayed on the ledge below to support Mr Sa Thu Ya Aung. “If he fell down, I could catch him,” he explained.

“HIS HANDS WERE COLD”

Walking along the narrow ledge, Mr Sa Thu Ya Aung soon scooped the boy in his arms and carried him back towards the window and lifted him back inside.

A 25-year-old woman is currently assisting the police with investigations into a case of negligence over the incident.

“The boy was very scared and his hands were cold,” recalled Mr Sa Thu Ya Aung, adding that he did not cry nor utter a single word the entire time.

The duo were also afraid the boy would move and accidentally fall off the ledge, but were aided by people below who held a blanket to catch him if he fell.

Mr Sa Thu Ya Aung said he did not have any hesitation or thoughts in his head when he saw the boy stuck up there, as he has a six-year-old niece and a nephew who is four years old, and would not want anything bad to happen to them if they were in a similar situation.

Both of Friday’s awardees felt happy to receive the award and grateful for the support they have received from the public.

Lieutenant-Colonel Shafi Rafie, head of the community engagement branch of SCDF’s 3rd Division, said the duo were initially unaware of the public’s recognition of their actions until they were contacted by his team.

“I’m deeply heartened by the bravery of Mr Thu Ya and Mr Jahir, whose courageous actions and swift response saved a precious life,” said Colonel Lim Beng Hui, the division’s commander.

“I hope that their public-spirited acts will inspire more people to come forward and render help to others in distress.”

Mr Jahir also urged households with young children to exercise greater caution.

“If (there is a) baby inside, (you) always must close the window. This time round, someone had passed by. Next time, maybe nobody (will) show up, then (the child may) fall down and die,” he said.