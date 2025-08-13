Children at 2 preschools in Toa Payoh, East Coast to be screened after staff member diagnosed with tuberculosis

SINGAPORE: Children from two preschools will be screened for tuberculosis after a staff member was found to be infected with active tuberculosis disease, a spokesperson from the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said on Wednesday (Aug 13).



Children at MindChamps Preschool at East Coast will be screened on Wednesday, while those from MapleBear Toa Payoh will be screened on Friday.

CDA, which said it was notified of the diagnosis on Jul 15, did not specify the number of children who would undergo screening but told CNA that anyone who had "close and prolonged contact" with the diagnosed individual would be screened.



Contact tracing was initiated after laboratory tests confirmed the tuberculosis diagnosis. CDA also conducted a site visit to assess the setting and identify the classes, staff and groups who would require screening.

The agency added the diagnosed staff member “promptly” began tuberculosis treatment, and was placed on medical leave to prevent further transmission.

The staff member is recovering well, is non-infectious and continues to receive treatment, said CDA.

CNA has reached out to both preschools for more information about the number of children affected.

Persons with active tuberculosis disease usually become non-infectious within two weeks once treatment starts, the agency said.

In its reply to CNA, CDA noted that tuberculosis is endemic in Singapore, but it is both curable and preventable. Individuals with latent tuberculosis have no symptoms and cannot transmit the disease.

Appointments and chest X-rays at the National Tuberculosis Screening Centre will be arranged for contacts who require preventive medication to reduce the risk of developing active tuberculosis disease.

A second round of screening will be held at MapleBear Toa Payoh in mid-September, 10 weeks after the date of last exposure. This is in line with national and international guidelines, said the agency.

“This timing helps pick up infections that may not appear in the first test for MapleBear Toa Payoh,” CDA said.

It added that there will only be one screening for identified persons in MindChamps PreSchool at East Coast due to the “difference in exposure period”.

Responding to queries by CNA on the protocols in place, the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) said that when there is any known or suspected case of tuberculosis, preschools are required to promptly notify ECDA, parents and the CDA.

Hygiene, cleaning and disinfection measures to safeguard the health and well-being of all children and staff must also be implemented, ECDA said.

“As part of their regular health surveillance protocols, preschools also conduct daily temperature and health checks on all children, staff, and visitors upon arrival, and must not admit any individual who is unwell or display symptoms of infectious diseases,” ECDA added.

In December 2019, a case of active tuberculosis was found at the PAP Community Foundation (PCF) Sparkletots at Bukit Batok.

In 2016, preschool children at Little Greenhouse’s Bukit Batok had to be screened for latent tuberculosis after a teacher was diagnosed with the disease.

