'We all live in a community': How we can help children with special needs who go missing find their way home

SINGAPORE: "She's gone. I … panicked, I didn't know where she went."

Mr Edward Chan, a father of two daughters with autism, recalled vividly an incident when his elder daughter went missing.

He had been with his daughters at a playground in front of their housing block when his younger daughter started to cry and wanted to go home.

He asked his wife to meet him at the lobby to pick up their younger girl, and told the older girl to wait at the playground.

When he came back, she was nowhere to be found. "It's just not more than 20 steps (from his older daughter) … she's gone," said Mr Chan.

As he searched the surroundings, a neighbour told him he had seen the girl at a coffee shop across the road. He dashed to find her.

"At that time, her awareness was not as strong - she's still smiling (at) me, but daddy is already 'I'm going crazy'," he said.

Mr Chan, 50, is a co-administrator of Facebook group Reunite Missing Children. He works in social services.

The Facebook group was formed by a few parents to help share information when children with special needs go missing. It regularly posts advice for parents, as well as missing child notices.

Since its creation in 2017, it has grown to more than 8,000 members.

For Edward, it is his personal experiences that led him to help raise awareness among the public about what they can do when they meet children with special needs.



"As parents, we totally understand the anxiety of the parent when your child is just lost – out of your sight and you cannot find them," he said.

Reunite Missing Children was one platform that helped spread the word when an 11-year-old boy with autism went missing on Aug 29. The police’s missing person notice was shared thousands of times on social media.

He was found dead two days later.

"It's a very sad case," said Mr Chan. "It struck us, it struck the entire community.

"We felt there is a need to increase the awareness, to let people know that if you see something that is not right, step up, just to make sure that everything’s okay."