Singaporeans lured by alleged pyramid scheme linked to investment opportunities in China

CONCERNS RAISED

Despite being initially impressed by what he saw in Nanning, Mr Tan said he became increasingly uncomfortable as the presentations continued.

"There was no product," he said. "It's just purely membership."

Benjamin said it was only when organisers drew diagrams explaining how the money flowed that he concluded the opportunity was fundamentally different from what he had expected.

"The moment they drew it out, you realise that it's not an investment ... You have to work for the money, to bring people in and get people to bring money in," said Benjamin.

He and his travel companion decided to leave the organised programme after the third day, booking another hotel for the remainder of the stay.

"We literally ran away in China," he added.

Kim said the organisers told the participants that they were to transfer their money entirely to “whoever recruits you”.

When she asked what would happen if the recruiter disappeared with the money, she said the organisers replied that “they will never run away, because they have more to gain than to run away".

Alfred said he was shown his contact’s China bank account, which showed deposits of 50,000 to 250,000 RMB (S$9,500 to S$47,000) every few months, as proof of returns from this investment.

During one presentation, Kim recalled organisers encouraging participants to search online for information themselves.

Organisers also claimed that legal action was taken against individuals who had criticised the scheme online.

One interviewee said he asked a member of the scheme about online articles alleging it was a pyramid scheme. The person claimed that the reports were merely rumours, and advised him not to place too much weight on them.

DEAL OR NO DEAL

Several interviewees who had been to Nanning described the trip culminating in a final “commitment” session.

At a private residence, Mr Tan said he and another attendee were presented with a short agreement and were encouraged to sign up by paying a 300RMB fee.

Such an arrangement was corroborated in secret audio recordings by another interviewee.

Mr Tan and the other attendee signed the agreement and provided their passport details.

“Ultimately, we discussed, and I think since we didn't have to pay upfront, we just said yes and then got out (of the room),” recalled Mr Tan, adding that they did not follow through with payment nor put money into the scheme.

But it was a different story for Rachel, who visited Nanning in 2016.

Despite some reservations, she said she ultimately felt she could trust her host and other investors she had met.

"They are all older than me. I thought they were more savvy than me. If they recognised this as a good business opportunity, maybe I should consider," said Rachel.

She and Michelle also described being advised on how to raise the funds required to join the scheme.

“(She) taught me to pawn things from my own assets... Also, (she said) you can cash out your (insurance) policy. You can pawn your Rolex. You can sell (other things),” recalled Rachel.

“You can borrow a few S$1,000 from your family members. You can slowly return them.”

Rachel said she eventually chose to sell off her insurance policies and raised S$45,000. She then transferred S$45,000 to her host’s Singapore bank account.

REALISATION AND REGRETS

After investing, those who signed on to the scheme were offered training sessions and workshops. No photos and videos were allowed at these sessions in Singapore.

Rachel said they included lessons on rules of engagement and how to approach prospective investors, including family members whom they were told to approach first.

She eventually asked her cousin if he was interested.

“He was asking, how much is the amount you need to put in, and how much is the interest?” said Rachel. “He said it cannot be so good.”

Her cousin showed her the online news articles about such a scheme but she was initially in denial. Nevertheless, she looked into it more and realised that the details outlined in the articles were similar to what she had experienced.

She then began thinking of ways to exit the scheme.

“I would not want anybody to take over my place just because I want to get my money back. So I said no. This option is out,” said Rachel.

She told her recruiter that her family needed the funds back urgently. This, however, was initially met with refusal and frustration.

Rachel said she persisted by calling her recruiter every day for a month, before she finally relented.

Her recruiter told her the S$45,000 she had transferred over would be returned to her via the account which she had opened in Nanning.

For many weeks, Rachel would withdraw the maximum allowed each day from her Nanning account and has so far retrieved about S$20,000.

“I consider myself lucky to get (some) money back,” said Rachel. "I feel so naive.”

Others like Michelle were less fortunate and are trying in vain to recover the money they have put in.

POLICE REPORTS AND SPEAKING OUT

Despite not putting money into the programme, Mr Tan made a police report following the trip.

He was among three interviewees to do so.

He decided to recount his 2018 experience in a LinkedIn post in July, after a friend told him more Singaporeans were being invited to Nanning in recent times.

The post prompted numerous people to contact him.

"A lot of people reached out to me ... Some of them had worse experiences than me," he said.

Rachel said she has tried to warn others whom she got to know on the Nanning trip or those who may have been interested in investing.

"I called all my girlfriends ... if anyone tells you to go to Nanning, please be mindful," said Rachel.

"The experience itself is one whole big lesson."

Financial experts stressed the need for individuals to be discerning about investment opportunities.

Professor Lawrence Loh, who is Director of Governance and Sustainability at the National University of Singapore Business School, said individuals should approach investment opportunities with caution, particularly when they are asked to commit significant sums of money.

"Whenever something comes... always try to validate the information, even through multiple channels," he said.