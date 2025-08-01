Once back of the pack, Chinese running shoes now look to surge ahead in Singapore market

SINGAPORE: At the start of the decade, they were either unheard of or dismissed and disregarded as inferior to the likes of Nike, Adidas, New Balance and Asics.

But along with a broader turning of the tide that has seen made-in-China products lose their stigma, Chinese running shoes are increasingly becoming mainstream - and becoming a hit for their perceived value in more ways than one.

In particular demand are Chinese “super shoes”, which are high-performance running shoes featuring technology like a carbon plate that propels runners forward.

Although he only started running seriously at the start of 2025, 32-year-old Singaporean Justin Lim already owns six pairs of shoes from Chinese brands such as Xtep, Qiaodan and BMAI.

He was introduced to these brands by influencers on Chinese social media platform Douyin.

At first, it was the price. In March, he got his first pair of trainers online for about S$60 (US$46) – about half the cost of a similar trainer from any other “established” brand outside of China.

But what really surprised him was the quality of the shoe. It lasted him 800km, before he bought the same model again.

“For the price, it lived up to the quality," said Mr Lim, who is an army regular. "And the fact that there are so many people in China wearing it; I could trust it."