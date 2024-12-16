String of lapses at Singapore running events draw ire of both recreational and elite competitors

SINGAPORE: Having trained for at least three months, Ms Sara Haghani was running well up to the 30km mark of the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) on Dec 1.

But things unravelled quickly after that point, with much of the remainder of the 42.2km race run on the wide open and shelterless West Coast Highway - in blistering heat.

“It was around 10.15am when I reached it, so the sun was already up,” said the 26-year-old bioinformatics specialist. “I saw many participants lying down on the side (of the road), most likely due to heat exhaustion.”

Ms Haghani herself slowed to a walk, fearing she might pass out or worse. “The sun was just too strong,” she said.

Such harsh conditions, faced by the majority of SCSM runners, was just the latest in a string of incidents at races this year which have frustrated thousands.

These included hours-long waits for dropped bags, massive congestion at start lines and even runners being led down the wrong routes.

Complaints have streamed in on social media from recreational runners and elite athletes alike - prompting several race organisers to apologise either publicly or privately.

The organisation of a race can also have implications for participant safety, as Ms Haghani's experience demonstrated.

Mr Eugene Beh, who was on the marathon course taking photos of runners, told CNA he assisted three runners who had collapsed from heat exhaustion along West Coast Highway.

The 50-year-old said there could have been more heed paid to how runners would fare on such an exposed stretch.

“Probably organisers planned in such a way because it’s a nice view, maybe they can see Sentosa, but they forgot there is no shelter, nothing at all, and they are basically exposed to the elements,” said Mr Beh, who's the founder of Singapore Runner’s Club, the largest running group here.

Responding to queries from CNA, SCSM organiser IRONMAN Group's general manager Santoz Kumar said this year's race featured a "significant increase in the overall participation numbers compared to previous years, which led to a slight increase in the number of runners requiring medical assistance during the event".

About 55,000 took part in the 2024 SCSM compared with 44,000 last year.

Mr Santoz added that heat mitigation strategies were put in place, such as increasing the number of aid stations providing water, isotonic gels and food from 30km onwards. On-site medical support such as medical tents and beds was also available.