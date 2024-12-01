Race participant dies after completing Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon

SINGAPORE: A participant at the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 2024 has died after completing the race, organisers said on Sunday (Dec 1).
“It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of a race participant at Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 2024,” said a statement on the event’s Facebook page.
“After the completion of their race, the participant required and received immediate medical attention onsite before being transported to Singapore General Hospital,” it added.
“Our condolences go out to the participant’s family and friends, to whom we will continue to offer our support. We are grateful to the medical personnel who acted to provide immediate care to the participant.”
In response to CNA's query, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance near 1 Marina Boulevard at about 7.15am.
"SCDF’s assistance was not required," it added.
Three race events took place at the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon on Sunday: The marathon, half-marathon, and the Ekiden relay race.
The marathon, which spans 42.195km, starts at the F1 Pit Building and finishes at Anderson Bridge. Participants must be 18 and older.
Meanwhile, the half-marathon covers 21.1km, with the same start and finish locations as the marathon. Participants must be 16 and older.
The Ekiden relay race covers 42.195km like the marathon, but the distance is divided among five team members. Individual distances range from 2.6km to 14km, as outlined on the race website. Participants for the relay race must be 16 and older.
The Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon, which began in 2002, attracts over 40,000 local and international runners annually.