Police advise Chinatown visitors to check crowd levels ahead of Chinese New Year

SINGAPORE: Those intending to visit Chinatown in the run-up to Chinese New Year are advised to check crowd levels in the area before heading there, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Tuesday (Jan 27).

The police also advised Chinatown visitors to consider getting there via Maxwell MRT station to avoid anticipated crowds at Chinatown MRT station.

Large crowds are expected in the vicinity of Chinatown for the Chinese New Year bazaar, which will be held from Tuesday until Feb 16, the eve of Chinese New Year, SPF said in a news release.

“From the evening of Jan 27, 2026, police officers, auxiliary police officers and security officers will be deployed to manage crowds in Chinatown and to ensure the safety and security of the public,” SPF said.

“As Chinatown MRT station is expected to be crowded, commuters are advised to consider using Maxwell MRT station as the alternative.”

Members of the public intending to visit Chinatown between Feb 13 and Feb 16 are encouraged to visit the Crowd@Chinatown portal to view real-time updates on crowd levels and area closures, the police said, adding that they are strongly advised to avoid crowded areas marked in red on the portal's map.

The portal will be accessible via computer and mobile devices from 6pm to 1am from Feb 13 to Feb 16.

“For crowd safety, diversions to access the bazaar may be implemented. If crowd safety thresholds are reached, selected areas will be locked down and visitors will be diverted,” SPF said.

“Members of the public are advised to be patient and to follow the instructions of officers and security personnel at all times.”

TRAFFIC ARRANGEMENTS

To facilitate the bazaar, Temple Street will be closed to all vehicular traffic during these periods from Tuesday until Feb 16: