Chinatown Complex hawkers get temporary exhaust fix after week of sweltering conditions
Electricians installed fans at affected stalls on Wednesday, but some hawkers are sceptical the temporary measure will suffice.
SINGAPORE: Hawkers at Chinatown Complex Food Centre who endured sweltering conditions due to a faulty exhaust system may finally get some relief.
Several electricians were seen on Wednesday (Jun 24) installing temporary exhaust systems at two of the at least seven affected stalls.
Hawkers told CNA the exhaust system – which funnels heat out of the cooking area – stopped working on Jun 17, leaving stalls unbearably hot.
“The moment you enter the shop, you would begin sweating after a few seconds,” said Mr Melvin Chew, hawker at Jin Ji Teochew Braised Duck and Kway Chap.
Mr Tham Hin Kwok, who owns Hao Dong Kitchen two stalls down, said he had no choice but to endure the heat the past week.
“It was just so hot, but business had to go on,” said the 68-year-old.
The stallowners said they had initially feared a lengthy wait – Jalan Besar Town Council staff told them repairs could take about two months due to a lack of spare parts.
Earlier this week, they received word that a temporary fix would be installed on Wednesday.
CNA saw three electricians fitting a small fan at Mr Chew's cooking hood to suck heat into the exhaust vents, before moving to the adjacent stall. One stallowner asked the crew to return later in the day, not wanting the work to disrupt lunch business.
But some hawkers are sceptical about the temporary measure.
“Who’s going to do quality checks on this temporary system? If it spoils or isn’t good enough, we will have to wait again,” said Mr Chew.
Exhausted after working in the punishing heat the past week, Mr Chew will be closing his stall until Saturday to rest. The food centre was also closed on Monday and Tuesday for cleaning.
Others are more sanguine. “As long as the temporary exhaust works, I’m okay. If not, the heat would be concentrated in one corner of the shop, and it can get really hot,” said Ms Tong Yi Qin, owner of Tai Hwa Traditional Coffee.
Among those hoping for improvement is a soon-to-be hawker known only as Mr Chia, who was seen renovating his stall and plans to open next week selling nasi lemak and bee hoon.
Asked whether he would delay his opening until the system is fully repaired, he said it was not an option.
“If we delay the opening, the rent will still run,” he said.
CNA has contacted Jalan Besar Town Council and the Chinatown Complex Hawkers' Association for comments.