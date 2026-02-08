Logo
Chinatown car accident: Driver arrested after six-year-old girl’s death
Police had said the 38-year-old female car driver was assisting with investigations.

A view of the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple from Spring Street. (Image: Google Street View)

08 Feb 2026 11:07AM (Updated: 08 Feb 2026 11:19AM)
SINGAPORE: The driver involved in a road accident near the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple in Chinatown that led to the death of a six-year-old girl has been arrested, said the police on Sunday (Feb 8).

The Singapore Police Force earlier said the 38-year-old female car driver was assisting with investigations.

The accident along South Bridge Road took place at around 11.50am on Friday.

Two pedestrians, a six-year-old girl and a 31-year-old woman, were taken conscious to hospital, where the girl later died.

Photos and a video of the accident's aftermath were uploaded on social media, showing a man holding a girl as a woman lies on the road next to them.

Several bystanders are also seen helping the victims.

In the video, a woman is heard saying that an ambulance had been called, while other bystanders are seen using umbrellas to shelter the victims from the sun.

Source: CNA/gr

