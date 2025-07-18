Five foreigners charged over scheme to get arrested to prolong stay in Singapore and sell illegal sex medication

SINGAPORE: In an attempt to prolong their stay in Singapore, five Chinese nationals allegedly bribed police and National Environment Agency (NEA) officers, hoping to get arrested and obtain Special Passes.

Special Passes are issued to foreigners who are assisting in investigations or required to attend court.

According to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB), the men wanted to sell illegal sex enhancement medication while on bail.

“CPIB investigations further revealed that the men had also paid their bailors to facilitate their bail and subsequent bail extensions,” it said, adding that investigations into the scheme are ongoing.

Xiao Xiezhi, Xu Zhishen, Xu Bixin, Huang Chuangshun and Lin Liangjun were charged on Friday (Jul 18) with bribery. All five were denied bail.

BRIBERY ATTEMPTS

The five men individually attempted to bribe police and NEA officers between January and June.

In January, Xiao allegedly offered three NEA enforcement officers S$400 (US$310) after the 43-year-old was caught allegedly smoking under a bus stop shelter, which is a non-designated smoking area.

Xu Zhishen, 37, allegedly offered two police officers each S$119 in April to not take enforcement action against him and to allow him to leave the incident location. CPIB did not state why the officers were taking enforcement action against the Chinese national.

The following month, Xu Bixin, 31, allegedly offered a police officer S$70 to stop her from conducting an identity check on him.

Huang, 40, allegedly offered S$100 to two NEA officers in June after he was caught smoking in a non-designated area in Orchard.

In the same month, Lin, 32, offered S$160 to four police officers, asking that they not enquire about his identity further after he was involved in a traffic accident.

All the police and NEA officers rejected the bribes.

"Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption,” said CPIB.

Anyone convicted of a corruption offence can be fined up to S$100,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.