Social groups help to resell and give away leftover Chinese New Year festive foods 

SINGAPORE: Chinese New Year festivities, which go on for about two weeks, are coming to an end, and some are ensuring that unsold snacks and fruits do not end up in the bin.

Unpackt, a zero-waste grocery store and cafe, has managed to save over 100kg of mandarin oranges – a key part of Spring Festival celebrations as they symbolise good fortune, prosperity, and abundance – from being wasted.

The store’s co-founder Florence Tay told CNA that she typically brings in unsold fruit from wholesalers to prevent them from being thrown away.

Ms Tay said she has noted a shift in consumers’ attitudes towards buying these fruits, even those that are blemished.