Restaurants see spike in bookings as people gear up for Chinese New Year

SINGAPORE: People are not leaving their Chinese New Year gatherings to chance.

Eateries are seeing a spike in reservations in advance - even earlier than was the case last year - ahead of the festival that falls on Jan 29 and 30.

Typically, guests perform the prosperity toss - or yusheng - to celebrate the occasion.

The Chairman's Lounge at Pan Pacific Orchard, which seats up to 16 people, has seen a 20 per cent increase in bookings compared with last year, said director of sales and marketing at the hotel Sharul Madi.“A lot of people right now are looking for more private, curated spaces,” he said.

He added that the space is booked up for Chinese New Year and the eve, with 60 per cent of business coming from companies.