Restaurants see spike in bookings as people gear up for Chinese New Year
Typically, guests perform the prosperity toss - or yusheng - to celebrate the occasion.
SINGAPORE: People are not leaving their Chinese New Year gatherings to chance.
Eateries are seeing a spike in reservations in advance - even earlier than was the case last year - ahead of the festival that falls on Jan 29 and 30.
The Chairman's Lounge at Pan Pacific Orchard, which seats up to 16 people, has seen a 20 per cent increase in bookings compared with last year, said director of sales and marketing at the hotel Sharul Madi.“A lot of people right now are looking for more private, curated spaces,” he said.
He added that the space is booked up for Chinese New Year and the eve, with 60 per cent of business coming from companies.
At restaurant chain Lao Huo Tang, which has more than 10 outlets across Singapore, reservations started almost two months ago.
It has seen a 30 per cent jump in corporate reservations, said chief operating officer Tiffany Hong.
As for families, those who were not able to secure a space have chosen to take their meals away to have them in the comfort of home, she said.
"Some families probably have more (members) … so they probably couldn't book (our restaurant) at their desired timing. So it would be better for them to opt for delivery or takeaways,” said Ms Hong.
Its festive menu prices remain the same as last year’s, she added.
SOME PLANTS MORE EXPENSIVE THIS YEAR
However, those forking out for another Chinese New Year staple - plants - may have to spend more for some varieties this year.
These plants are a mainstay for several families as they believe they represent wealth, luck and good health.
One nursery, World Farm, said that rising logistics and labour costs mean that some mid- and small-sized plants are about 10 per cent more expensive compared with last year.
Prices range between S$12(US$9) and S$900 depending on size - from tabletop plants to those that are 2.5m high - said Mr Ng Keng Guan, horticulturist and sales manager at the firm.
World Farm is trying to soften the higher price with special bundle deals and home deliveries, he added.
But higher prices typically do not deter customers during the festive period, he said.
Shoppers CNA spoke to said that they do not mind the higher price tag because it is a once-a-year affair.
The plants brighten up the atmosphere, they said.
“The tradition is that everyone wants something new every year, so they will come back to buy something, a new plant,” said Mr Ng.
Demand has increased by about 15 to 20 per cent from last year, he added.
MANPOWER AN ISSUE
At another nursery, Far East Flora, senior manager Pamelu Xu said that besides the bamboo, willow, and four season lime, some flowers that are popular during the season include peach blossoms, azaleas and hydrangeas.
While the firm has managed to maintain the prices of its plants, it faces another challenge - manpower, said Ms Xu.
"One of the key requirements is we require our staff to work outdoors. I think this requirement deters a pool of candidates.
“Due to the surge in demand, we need temporary manpower to receive the incoming stock for production and to serve customers as well,” she said.
However, the requirement that staff have to work outdoors turns off potential workers, she added.