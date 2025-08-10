Polyclinic walk-ins, pickleball court among new Chua Chu Kang GRC initiatives in first 100 days: MPs

SINGAPORE: Priority polyclinic walk-ins for the elderly and the young, new connectivity options and a pickleball court are among the new initiatives that have been or will soon be rolled out in Choa Chu Kang, its Members of Parliament said on Sunday (Aug 10) in an update 100 days after the 2025 General Election.

To help residents with living expenses, around 12,000 eligible households can also expect a constituency-wide programme in end-2025 to purchase essential items like rice and oil for S$1 (US$0.78).

Speaking to the media about the developments in the People's Action Party-held (PAP) Group Representation Constituency, the four MPs - Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng, Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow, Dr Choo Pei Ling and Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim - introduced a number of initiatives that have been completed or are in the works since the party won Chua Chu Kang GRC.

All four MPs were out and about greeting residents and stall holders at Teck Whye market from around 8.30am on Sunday, which is exactly 100 days after Polling Day on May 3.

"We have stepped up our engagements with residents, through chit chat sessions, through regular kopi talks and dialogues. And this will extend across the entire GRC," Dr Tan said.

"I believe that ... with that very constructive engagement, it becomes even more productive for us, more efficient for us to be able to carry out the initiatives that we talked about."

Chua Chu Kang GRC saw significant changes to its boundaries in GE2025, which now includes newest housing town Tengah.

Of the four MPs, only Mr Zhulkarnain has represented the GRC for multiple terms. Dr Tan, the anchor minister for the constituency, was moved at the last minute from Marine Parade GRC to Chua Chu Kang GRC on Nomination Day, while the remaining two MPs were fielded for the first time.

The PAP team won against a Progress Singapore Party team with 63.6 per cent of the vote in the recent polls.