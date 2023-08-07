Police appeal for information on 13-year-old girl missing since Aug 2

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) appealed for information on Monday (Aug 7) on the whereabouts of a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for five days.

Chua Li Fang Shlly was last seen near 51 Edgedale Plains in Punggol on Aug 2.

Anyone with information can dial the police hotline at 1800 255 0000 or submit the information online.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, SPF said.