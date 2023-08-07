Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Police appeal for information on 13-year-old girl missing since Aug 2
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Police appeal for information on 13-year-old girl missing since Aug 2

Chua Li Fang Shlly was last seen in the vicinity of 51 Edgedale Plains on Aug 2.

Police appeal for information on 13-year-old girl missing since Aug 2

Chua Li Fang Shlly was last seen in the vicinity of 51 Edgedale Plains on Aug 2, 2023. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

07 Aug 2023 05:02PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) appealed for information on Monday (Aug 7) on the whereabouts of a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for five days.

Chua Li Fang Shlly was last seen near 51 Edgedale Plains in Punggol on Aug 2.

Anyone with information can dial the police hotline at 1800 255 0000 or submit the information online.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, SPF said.

Source: CNA/px(rj)

Related Topics

SPF missing person

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.