Circle Line services delayed due to train fault, commuters advised to take other routes
SINGAPORE: Commuters travelling along the Circle Line between Promenade and Serangoon MRT stations in both directions have been advised to add 30 minutes to their travelling time due to a train fault.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Mar 5), SMRT said free regular bus services are available between the two stations. A shuttle train service is also available between Bartley and Mountbatten.
SMRT also advised commuters to take alternative routes on the North-South, North-East, Downtown and East-West lines.
More information is available on SMRT's website, said the public transport operator.
This is the latest in a string of recent MRT disruptions.
On Feb 7, a disruption on the North-South Line began at about 5.15am and lasted until evening. It was caused by an engineering vehicle which broke down at a railway crossing in Bishan Depot after routine maintenance work. This prevented trains from being launched into passenger service.
On Feb 10, commuters were hit by a delay on the North East Line due to a signalling fault at Buangkok MRT station, which occurred at about 6.10am.
A day later, a signalling fault occurred between Paya Lebar and Marymount stations on the Circle Line. It caused a power trip which affected 17 trains and caused delays for the morning commute.