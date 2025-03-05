Logo
Singapore

Circle Line services delayed due to train fault, commuters advised to take other routes
Commuters travelling along the Circle Line between Promenade and Serangoon MRT stations in both directions have been advised to add 30 minutes to their travelling time.

Commuters at Tai Seng station on the Circle Line in Singapore on Mar 5, 2025 amid a track fault. (Photo: Facebook/Myanmar people in Singapore/Moon Htet)

05 Mar 2025 04:52PM (Updated: 05 Mar 2025 04:54PM)
SINGAPORE: Commuters travelling along the Circle Line between Promenade and Serangoon MRT stations in both directions have been advised to add 30 minutes to their travelling time due to a train fault.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Mar 5), SMRT said free regular bus services are available between the two stations. A shuttle train service is also available between Bartley and Mountbatten. 

SMRT also advised commuters to take alternative routes on the North-South, North-East, Downtown and East-West lines.

More information is available on SMRT's website, said the public transport operator.

This is the latest in a string of recent MRT disruptions. 

On Feb 7, a disruption on the North-South Line began at about 5.15am and lasted until evening. It was caused by an engineering vehicle which broke down at a railway crossing in Bishan Depot after routine maintenance work. This prevented trains from being launched into passenger service.

On Feb 10, commuters were hit by a delay on the North East Line due to a signalling fault at Buangkok MRT station, which occurred at about 6.10am.

A day later, a signalling fault occurred between Paya Lebar and Marymount stations on the Circle Line. It caused a power trip which affected 17 trains and caused delays for the morning commute.

Source: CNA/dy

