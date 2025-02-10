Full train services on North-East Line resume after delay caused by signalling fault

SINGAPORE: Morning commuters on Monday (Feb 10) were hit by a delay on the North-East Line (NEL) due to a signalling fault at Buangkok MRT station.

The disruption lasted for over an hour, with full regular service resuming at about 8.20am, said SBS Transit.

The transport operator earlier told commuters to expect additional travel time of up to 30 minutes.

It first announced the signalling fault on social media at about 7am, and informed commuters of free regular bus rides and bridging bus services at various locations.

Service on the North-East Line "resumed progressively" from 8am, said SBS Transit, before full regular service returned about 20 minutes later.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience caused," said SBS Transit.

Last Friday, train services on the North-South and East-West lines were delayed due to a derailed engineering vehicle.

The incident took place in the morning and prevented some trains from leaving Bishan depot. The tracks were eventually cleared in the evening.