Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Full train services on North-East Line resume after delay caused by signalling fault
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Singapore

Full train services on North-East Line resume after delay caused by signalling fault

Full train services on North-East Line resume after delay caused by signalling fault

File photo of North-East Line train. (Photo: Facebook/SBS Transit)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

10 Feb 2025 08:16AM (Updated: 10 Feb 2025 08:57AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Morning commuters on Monday (Feb 10) were hit by a delay on the North-East Line (NEL) due to a signalling fault at Buangkok MRT station.

The disruption lasted for over an hour, with full regular service resuming at about 8.20am, said SBS Transit.

The transport operator earlier told commuters to expect additional travel time of up to 30 minutes.

It first announced the signalling fault on social media at about 7am, and informed commuters of free regular bus rides and bridging bus services at various locations.

Service on the North-East Line "resumed progressively" from 8am, said SBS Transit, before full regular service returned about 20 minutes later.  

"We are sorry for the inconvenience caused," said SBS Transit.

Last Friday, train services on the North-South and East-West lines were delayed due to a derailed engineering vehicle.

The incident took place in the morning and prevented some trains from leaving Bishan depot. The tracks were eventually cleared in the evening.

Source: CNA/rc(gr)

Related Topics

SBS Transit MRT North East Line
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement