Singapore in 'much better shape' 2 years after COVID-19 circuit breaker, but 'far from being out of the woods': PM Lee

SINGAPORE: On the second anniversary of the rollout of the most stringent set of measures Singapore has implemented against COVID-19 to date, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the country is in a "much better shape" but is "far from being out of the woods".

In 2020, Singapore entered what became known as the "circuit breaker", encompassing a set of lockdown orders that were in force from Apr 7 to Jun 1.

"Faced with a surge in unlinked COVID-19 cases, we made this difficult and drastic decision to bring down the numbers and protect lives," said Mr Lee in a Facebook post on Thursday (Apr 7).

"Shops and businesses were closed, many employees shifted to working remotely, while schools implemented full home-based learning.

"Our streets fell silent. It was a time of disruptive change. Major sectors ground to a halt, and our economy took a hit."

Mr Lee said Singapore remained united and resilient in the tough situation, as people volunteered to help the vulnerable, and brought food and groceries to those unable to do so themselves.

The Government also rolled out "comprehensive" financial support measures to save livelihoods and businesses, with nearly S$100 billion spent in five Budgets to help Singapore tide through the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, he noted.

"Meanwhile healthcare and essential workers bore the brunt of the load, to keep our society functioning."