Singapore takes trade compliance seriously, will take firm action against businesses that break laws: MTI

SINGAPORE: Singapore takes trade compliance seriously and will take firm action against businesses that break its laws, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on Saturday (Aug 15).

The statement came after the United States flagged Singapore among more than 40 economies at risk of being used to circumvent tariffs on Chinese goods.

"Singapore’s economic competitiveness is underpinned by strong rule of law, transparent regulations, zero tolerance for fraud, corruption, and criminal activities," said an MTI spokesperson in response to CNA's queries.

"As a trusted international business hub, we are committed to upholding the international reputation that we have built up over time and safeguarding the integrity of our business environment."

On Thursday, the Trump administration identified dozens of US trading partners as potential risks in aiding Chinese tariff evasion.

The White House report focuses on its longstanding concerns over "illegal transshipment", where goods are routed through third countries subject to lower US tariffs to circumvent higher levies imposed by President Donald Trump.

Besides Singapore, other economies named include the European Union, Mexico, Canada, India, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam.