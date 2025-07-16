BTO flats in Clementi, Bukit Panjang with shorter waiting times to go on sale in July

SINGAPORE: About 1,400 flats in Clementi and Bukit Panjang with waiting times of less than three years will be launched in the July sales exercise, Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat announced on Wednesday (Jul 16).

They are part of about 5,500 Build-to-Order (BTO) flats that will be offered in the upcoming sales exercise, he said in a Facebook post.

Clementi Emerald is a 753-unit development with a waiting time of 34 months – or two years and 10 months. Located next to the redeveloped Clementi Polyclinic along with Clementi Primary School and Clementi Town Secondary School, it will be a short walk away from Clementi MRT station.

Amenities nearby will include an eating house, a minimart and a preschool, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) stated on its website.

The 643-unit Bangkit Breeze in Bukit Panjang has a waiting time of 35 months – or two years and 11 months. Located next to Beacon Primary School, it will be close to Bangkit LRT station.

There will be amenities such as an eating house, a minimart and a preschool in the area.

Earlier this month, HDB announced that 775 flats in a new Sembawang North housing estate would be launched in July, with a range of two-room Flexi, five-room and 3Gen flats. These flats will have a waiting time of around three years.