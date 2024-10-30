Clementi HDB murder: Family of accused assailant hires lawyers for him

SINGAPORE: A man accused of murdering a 41-year-old man at a Housing Board block in Clementi has hired a team of lawyers.

Toh Chee Hong, who faces a capital charge of killing Mr Khoo Chin Wah Winson on Oct 21 at Block 311B Clementi Avenue 4, appeared briefly in court on Wednesday (Oct 30).

Lawyers Josephus Tan, Cory Wong, Devlin Mohyong and Silas Siew from Invictus Law told the court that they had been recently engaged by Toh's family to defend him.

The prosecution said investigations had been completed and asked for Toh to be remanded for psychiatric assessment, to see if he suffers from any abnormality of mind.

The defence did not object.

The case was adjourned to Nov 20 for further mention.

This development comes two days after the police took Toh back to the scene of the alleged crime on Monday morning.